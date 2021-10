Hans Crouse, the righthanded pitcher selected in the second round by the Texas Rangers in the 2017 MLB Draft, made his major league debut for the Philadelphia Phillies today. Crouse, who was one of the top pitching prospects in the Rangers organization after the 2018 season, but saw his stock fall after a rough 2019 season and the 2020 COVID year, was dealt to the Phillies at the trade deadline in 2021 as part of the deal that sent Ian Kennedy and Kyle Gibson to Philadelphia, with Spencer Howard headlining the package coming back for him. Crouse started the year with AA Frisco, and reports on his stuff early on weren’t good, though things improved as the year went on.

MLB ・ 6 DAYS AGO