Every basketball card collector knows that Prizm is king and Select comes in at a close second. While that has been the order for quite some time now, there is a significant number of hobbyists who lean toward Optic. And, right now, the love for this set has peaked with the release of last season’s hottest rookie: LaMelo Ball. We take a look below at how the Charlotte Hornets’ first Optic card is faring out there on the market.

NBA ・ 12 DAYS AGO