CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

About CAM Schools

swiowanewssource.com
 7 days ago

Of all the people we have heard talk about the CAM school meetings we have never heard anyone say they want schools to close or would not be willing to spend money on the buildings. What we have heard is that questions were asked repeatedly and no answers were given. Questions like how much repairs would cost, how much specific parts of the proposed plans would cost or what the projected enrollment for CAM would be five or ten years down the road?

www.swiowanewssource.com

Comments / 0

Related
NJ Spotlight

Murphy cautiously upbeat about start of school year

Governor says numbers thus far show a ‘strong start’ for the third school year tinged by COVID-19 With his state now into its third school year touched by the COVID-19 pandemic, the political stakes of this back-to-school season are as high as ever for Gov. Phil Murphy. The issue transcends...
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Common Sense#Census#Cam
mprnews.org

Poll: COVID restrictions ‘about right;’ majority wants masks in schools

Despite occasional loud protests and objections to COVID-19 restrictions, a new statewide poll shows only 30 percent of registered Minnesota voters said coronavirus restrictions have gone too far. Forty-three percent say the restrictions have been about right, and 26 percent said they haven’t gone far enough. “Personally, I feel like...
OTSEGO, MN
newspressnow.com

Moberly School District responds to attorney general complaint about recordings

MOBERLY, Mo. (KMIZ) The Moberly School District responded Wednesday to the Missouri attorney general's assertion that the district is breaking a new law that allows parents to record some private meetings with educators. Attorney General Eric Schmitt sent a letter last week to the district telling officials that a form...
MOBERLY, MO
cbs17

NC school leaders want law about monthly mask votes revisited

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Amid contentious school board meetings over masking policies, some school leaders want state lawmakers to revisit a new law that requires them to vote on masks every month. That new requirement was part of a larger bill dealing with pandemic policies in schools that passed almost...
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News 8 WROC

See the best US private schools for 2022, according to Niche

Niche, a platform for "connecting students and families with colleges and schools," prides itself on not sticking strictly to standardized test scores and academic performance, which might not reflect socioeconomic and racial disparities or unique school policies during the COVID-19 pandemic. For 2022, Niche de-emphasized SAT and ACT scores by one third.
EDUCATION
swiowanewssource.com

Adair engineer, supervisors discuss secondary roads wages

ADAIR COUNTY – The Adair County Board of Supervisors discussed secondary roads employees wages after the Adair County Engineer Nick Kauffman said wages are below the average of area counties. He said to get the wages in line with the average, it would cost the county approximately $202,000 more for the county.
ADAIR COUNTY, IA
Biloxi Sun Herald

Teacher who planned on getting vaccinated before school year dies of COVID in Illinois

A 40-year-old Illinois middle school teacher known for her motivational speeches and generosity died Monday after a two-month battle with COVID-19. Cherie Garza planned on getting vaccinated before the beginning of the school year at Crete-Monee Middle School in University Park south of Chicago, her father told WLS. But she contracted the virus in July and spent most of the last two months hospitalized.
ILLINOIS STATE
mainstreet-nashville.com

Despite COVID, most parents upbeat about school this year, poll says

This story was originally published by Chalkbeat, a nonprofit news organization covering public education. Sign up for its newsletters here: ckbe.at/newsletters. A month into the new academic year, three-fourths of Tennessee parents said school was going well for their child and 69% said their student felt safe attending classes in person, even as many districts closed temporarily under the strain of COVID’s highly contagious delta variant.
EDUCATION
siouxlandproud.com

SNAP benefits set to increase starting October

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — For years now, families across the nation have been helped by a Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, also known as SNAP benefits. SNAP is an especially helpful program during a time when some people aren’t sure where their next meal might come from. “SNAP is a...
SIOUX CITY, IA
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Has Allocated $135M In Rental Assistance In 2021 To Tenants, Landlords Impacted By COVID-19

LANHAM, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland has allocated $135 million in emergency rent assistance to 14,860 households through the end of August, according to new data from the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development. Of that, $92.1 million has already been disbursed to tenants and landlords to pay for rent and $38.7 million in payments are still in progress–representing applications that have been approved and will be paid out the following month, the agency said. The housing department has received 38,894 applications for relief. “The basis of our program, which was built in consultation with a bipartisan workgroup, has been to ensure that...
MARYLAND STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy