PennEast Pipeline Company Shelves Plan to Build Through NJ State Lands

The companies advancing the PennEast pipeline project announced Monday the pipeline project had been canceled. The statement, published by Reuters and other news outlets, reads: “Although PennEast received a Certificate of Public Convenience and Necessitty from FERC to construct the proposed pipeline and obtained some required permits, PennEast has not received certain permits, including a water quality certification and other wetlands permits under Section 401 of the Clean Water Act for the New Jersey portion of the Project; therefore the PennEast partners, following extensive evaluation and discussion, recently determined further development of the Project no longer is supported. Accordingly, PennEast has ceased all further development of the Project.”

HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ ・ 3 DAYS AGO