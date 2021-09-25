CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
PennEast Pipeline Company Shelves Plan to Build Through NJ State Lands

By Zoe Read
wdiy.org
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA controversial plan to use New Jersey state lands for a natural gas pipeline is dead – for now. For StateImpact Pennsylvania, WHYY’s Zoe Read has more. (Original air-date: 9/24/21)

