A haunted house actor stabbed an 11-year-old boy’s foot while trying to scare him
By Cnn Com Wire Service
Mercury News
7 days ago
Things got a little spooky after a haunted house actor stabbed an 11-year-old boy in the foot at a fairground in Ohio in an incident the business says was an accident. The child, who was about to begin walking through 7 Floors of Hell — a popular horror attraction in Berea — when a worker holding a real Bowie knife tried to scare him and struck his foot on September 18, Rodney Geffert, president of Night Scream Entertainment which owns 7 Floors of Hell, told CNN.
BEREA, Ohio — The blood, knives, and spooky monsters are fake at haunted houses, but the frightful fun became all too real for one Brook Park family after one of the actors got a little too into character at a haunted house in Berea, Ohio, last weekend. Berea officers were...
I’ll be the first to say it, I’m an incredibly jumpy person. Somebody surprisingly taps me on my shoulder? I’m jumping outta my seat like a bat outta hell. So you can imagine, I don’t fare too well at haunted houses…. However, the one thing that always keeps me coming...
An actor working at a haunted house in Ohio is the subject of a police investigation after he allegedly stabbed an 11-year-old boy in the foot by accident, several local news outlets reported on Friday. According to the reports, the 22-year-old actor from Middleburg Heights was working at a haunted...
Though only a handful of horror movies have been made about actual murderous shenanigans happening at a haunted house attraction (recent hits Haunt, Hell Fest, and The Houses October Built series to name a few) one location has come under scrutiny after an actor injured an attendee with a real knife. According to a report from ABC 5 News Cleveland, police were called to the "7 Floors of Hell" haunted house on Saturday, September 25th after reports of someone being stabbed. Upon arriving on the scene they learned the story wasn't as salacious as that might seem at first but that a knife inflicted injury did take place.
