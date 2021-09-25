The D’Eriq King era at Miami may already be over

D’Eriq King may have lost the starting quarterback job for the Miami Hurricanes after picking up a shoulder injury. The Miami Hurricanes have not gotten off to the greatest start to the 2021 season, as evidenced by their blowout loss to the Alabama Crimson Tide in their season-opener. Things appeared to have gotten worse on Saturday, when starting quarterback D’Eriq King was ruled out of Miami’s game against Central Connecticut State due to a shoulder injury. Tyler Van Dyke led the Hurricanes to a 69-0 win to give them a 2-2 record.