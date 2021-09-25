Thirty new EXCLUSIVE sweets & treats, M&Ms and Skittles wall to debut when Confectionery opens next week!

It’s been a long time coming, but the Main Street Confectionery is finally reopening next week after a 6-month long refurbishment. When the Magic Kingdom sweets spot closed up shop at the end of March, we weren’t sure how long the reimagining of the Confectionery would take, and we’re happy to confirm that not only will the shop open next Wednesday, September 29, but it will do so with brand-new interactive, sweets-customizing experiences for Guests and a fresh look throughout the shop’s interior!