The semifinals of the 2021 playoffs continued on Thursday night, but unfortunately this doubleheader wasn’t as exciting as the one we saw earlier in the week. The Connecticut Sun pulled away in the fourth quarter for a 79-68 win over the Chicago Sky to even their series at 1-1. Later on, the Phoenix Mercury put together a dominant performance to beat the Las Vegas Aces 117-91 and tie their series at 1-1 as well.

