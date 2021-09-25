49ers expected to start rookie RB Trey Sermon vs. Packers on 'Sunday Night Football,' per report

Sermon (concussion) practiced in a limited capacity Thursday, Jennifer Lee Chan of NBC Sports Bay Area reports. For a second straight session, Sermon had a cap on his reps as he wore a blue non-contact jersey due to the concussion he sustained this past Sunday in Philadelphia, according to David Lombardi of The Athletic. Sermon will have to complete the NFL's protocol for head injuries to make himself available Week 3 against the Packers, but he appears to be the best bet of the 49ers' regular running backs to be active Sunday. With Raheem Mostert (knee) on IR, JaMycal Hasty out several weeks due to a high ankle sprain, and Elijah Mitchell working his way through a shoulder stinger, Sermon may be in line for his first career start this weekend. Sermon and the other three aside, San Francisco has emergency options lined up in Trenton Cannon and Jacques Patrick -- both are on the active roster -- while Kerryon Johnson and Chris Thompson are candidates to be elevated from the practice squad.

NFL ・ 9 DAYS AGO