49ers expected to start rookie RB Trey Sermon vs. Packers on 'Sunday Night Football,' per report
The injury bug has taken a big bite out of the San Francisco 49ers' backfield. The team lost starter Raheem Mostert for the year in Week 1 due to a knee injury, and in Week 2, all three of their top backs went down. Elijah Mitchell (shoulder) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's primetime matchup with the Packers, while fellow back JaMycal Hasty (ankle) has already been placed on injured reserve.www.cbssports.com
