As Methodist University is handling the backlash from a viral incident of on-campus racism, one student has revealed the school’s resolution leaves a bit to be desired. Earlier this week, the Fayetteville Observer reported that the school had suspended the Alpha Delta Pi sorority after photos surfaced on Facebook capturing a member of the organization standing in front of a photo of four MU football players. Next to the players’ faces were the words “large nostrils.”

FAYETTEVILLE, NC ・ 7 DAYS AGO