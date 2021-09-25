Tom Cruise can’t work: Mission Impossible filming in Venice interrupted again – entertainment
The shooting of the seventh “Mission Impossible” part continues to be bumpy for Tom Cruise. Now the recordings in Venice are said to have been canceled again. The corona pandemic continues to affect the shooting of the seventh part of the action spectacle from the “Mission Impossible” series. As the British newspaper “The Sun” reports, the sets that had been set up in Venice were already empty on Friday. The increasing number of corona infections in Italy and possibly a positive case within the team are to blame. The Corona crisis led to the shooting with Tom Cruise (58) being stopped in the spring.codelist.biz
Comments / 3