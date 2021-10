Another game, another touchdown catch by Penn State wide receiver Jahan Dotson. Dotson hauled in an 8-yard TD from Sean Clifford early in the second quarter, giving the Lions a commanding 14-0 lead over the visiting Hoosiers. Clifford threw it up high, and Dotson got both hands on it and one foot down for an impressive score.

INDIANA STATE ・ 4 HOURS AGO