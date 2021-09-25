How difficult is it to prepare for Sean Payton’s Saints offense?

Were there any areas after watching the film that stood out and alarmed you more than others?. “I think the number one area was in protection. Offensively, our communication and being able to handle some of the pressure looks we received from Carolina. There were just a number of things that we need to clean up. That would be the one thing that stood out. Secondly, the big pass plays we limited fairly well and yet we allowed run after catch. The yards after receiving for Carolina was something that stood out. We didn’t tackle as well in space as we had the week before. Overall in the kicking game, I thought we were solid there. We had a blocked field goal and we covered well. Offensively, there was really no rhythm there and that’s something we will spend a lot of time on this week.”

NFL ・ 12 DAYS AGO