CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

How difficult is it to prepare for Sean Payton’s Saints offense?

By Jim McBride
Boston Globe
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s an apt — albeit fictional — quote from Emil Faber when it comes to preparing to face Sean Payton’s Saints offenses over the last 15 seasons. Payton is a master at manipulation when it comes to personnel groupings — no coach uses more — and squeezing every last ounce out of every resource on his roster. As Bill Belichick pointed out, it’s not so much the volume of new plays Payton trots out week after week, it’s how he tinkers with his most reliable plays and how he pulls the trigger with his most reliable players.

www.bostonglobe.com

Comments / 0

Related
chatsports.com

Watch: Jameis Winston meets unamused Sean Payton after bizarre TD pass

#Saints Sean Payton after that ill-advised Jameis Winston TD pass. pic.twitter.com/fweVRQ4FnC. — Charles Robinson (@CharlesRobinson) September 26, 2021. Yeah, that probably isn’t going to fly with Sean Payton. Jameis Winston found good results with a bad process in his second touchdown pass against the New England Patriots; he lobbed the ball into the end zone while being taken to the ground, sending it on a high arc towards Marquez Callaway.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Jim Mcbride
chatsports.com

Did Sean Payton break Jameis Winston by fixing Jameis Winston?

If I’d gone back before the season started and predicted Jameis Winston would exit Week 3 with seven touchdown passes against two interceptions and a 2-1 record, I probably would’ve drawn a lot of skepticism. But here we are. Sean Payton has coached Winston into correcting some of the mistakes...
NFL
The Spun

Bill Belichick Has Honest Message For Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski

Bill Belichick had a lot of success working with Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski, but come this weekend, they’ll be squaring off against each other. Brady and Gronkowski are making their much-anticipated return to New England as members of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The drama surrounding their appearance has been heightened by some of the anecdotes in a new book on the Patriots’ dynasty written by ESPN’s Seth Wickersham.
NFL
chatsports.com

Saints go scoreless through 3 quarters for the 2nd time in Sean Payton's 243-game career

The Saints are scoreless through 3 quarters for just the 2nd time under Sean Payton (2018 Week 17 vs Panthers). pic.twitter.com/i3Pb4KdbmR. — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) September 19, 2021. Sean Payton’s game plan against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday was less than inspired. With his highly-decorated offensive line beaten...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Saints#Titans#American Football
audacy.com

Sean Payton on NFL's taunting calls: Not all officiating crews on 'same page'

Over two weeks of the 2021 NFL season, it's been the extraneous elements of a football game that have drawn the ire of many observers. That has been, of course, the league's point of emphasis on taunting. The push to eliminate antagonistic behaviors and poor sportsmanship has led to 11 such flags -- which cost 15 yards and register as the first half of an automatic suspension -- over the first two weeks of the season, according to a report from ESPN.
NFL
wgno.com

Audio: Sean Payton reviews New Orleans Saints 26-7 loss to the Carolina Panthers

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton spoke with media Monday about his team’s disappointing 26-7 loss to the Carolina Panther Sunday. Here is the complete transcript from today’s interview:. Were there any areas after watching the film that stood out and alarmed you more than others?
NFL
NBC Sports

Sean Payton: Loss had nothing to do with missing coaches

The Saints went from 38-3 winners over the Packers in Week One to 26-7 losers to the Panthers in Week Two and one difference between the two games was the number of assistant coaches they had available for the game. Eight of head coach Sean Payton’s assistants were not at...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
985thesportshub.com

Sean Payton: Saints wanted to get Mac Jones at 2021 draft

The Patriots weren’t the only team who wanted Mac Jones at the 2021 draft. New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton told reporters on Wednesday that his early impression of Jones is “really positive” and that the Patriots’ starting quarterback was one of the top prospects on the Saints’ own draft board.
NFL
The Spun

Bill Belichick Makes His Opinion On Sean Payton Very Clear

This weekend’s match-up between the New Orleans Saints and the New England Patriots will feature two of the best NFL coaches of the modern era. Bill Belichick and Sean Payton will go toe-to-toe as both teams look to improve to 2-1. Belichick and Payton have been the best-of-the-best for the...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Patriots QB Mac Jones receives high praise from Saints head coach Sean Payton

New England Patriots rookie quarterback Mac Jones has impressed many over his opening two starts in the NFL, including New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton. The Patriots and Saints are set to face off in what will be one of the headline games of Week 3. And in anticipation of this contest, Payton has been watching a fair share of film on the former Alabama Crimson Tide star.
NFL
cbslocal.com

Bill Belichick Has Plenty Of Praise For Jameis Winston And Sean Payton’s Saints Offense

BOSTON (CBS) — No one talks up an opponent like Bill Belichick, whether the Patriots head coach is talking about an all-time great or someone who is… not all that good. We’re all patiently waiting for next week when Belichick will have no option but to discuss an upcoming matchup with Tom Brady. At that point, he’ll actually have to talk about the GOAT, which should be real interesting after the quarterback led Tampa Bay to a Super Bowl title after leaving New England.
NFL
Albia Newspapers

Sean Payton: 'No way' Saints will be without all their coaches again vs. New England

METAIRIE, La. - After the New Orleans Saints endured a COVID breakout that left them without eight of their regular assistant coaches on the sideline last week, coach Sean Payton does not anticipate that will be a problem this weekend against New England. Speaking via teleconference Wednesday, Payton declined to...
NFL
crescentcitysports.com

Quotes: Sean Payton, Demario Davis, Malcolm Roach on day after Saints loss at Panthers

Were there any areas after watching the film that stood out and alarmed you more than others?. “I think the number one area was in protection. Offensively, our communication and being able to handle some of the pressure looks we received from Carolina. There were just a number of things that we need to clean up. That would be the one thing that stood out. Secondly, the big pass plays we limited fairly well and yet we allowed run after catch. The yards after receiving for Carolina was something that stood out. We didn’t tackle as well in space as we had the week before. Overall in the kicking game, I thought we were solid there. We had a blocked field goal and we covered well. Offensively, there was really no rhythm there and that’s something we will spend a lot of time on this week.”
NFL
neworleanssaints.com

New Orleans Saints Coach Sean Payton expects best version of New England on Sunday

New Orleans Saints Coach Sean Payton, as well as anyone, knows what will be awaiting the Saints on Sunday, when New Orleans (1-1) plays New England (1-1) at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass. The Patriots are one of the most successful franchises in NFL history, and have been especially formidable...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy