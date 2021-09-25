How difficult is it to prepare for Sean Payton’s Saints offense?
It’s an apt — albeit fictional — quote from Emil Faber when it comes to preparing to face Sean Payton’s Saints offenses over the last 15 seasons. Payton is a master at manipulation when it comes to personnel groupings — no coach uses more — and squeezing every last ounce out of every resource on his roster. As Bill Belichick pointed out, it’s not so much the volume of new plays Payton trots out week after week, it’s how he tinkers with his most reliable plays and how he pulls the trigger with his most reliable players.www.bostonglobe.com
