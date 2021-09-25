Saints assistant coach Dan Roushar, WR Michael Thomas cleared from COVID-19 protocols

The New Orleans Saints reported more good news on Saturday, announcing that another assistant coach has been cleared to join the team for Sunday’s game with the New England Patriots after missing time in COVID-19 protocols: Dan Roushar, who works with the tight ends and is the Saints’ run game coordinator. He previously coached the offensive line before moving to Dan Campbell’s spot earlier this year.

Additionally, the Saints removed wide receiver Michael Thomas from the COVID-19 reserve list. He remains on the physically unable to perform list while recovering from late-offseason ankle surgery and will be unavailable until the bye week at least; if Thomas is able to immediately begin practicing once resting the required first six weeks, he’ll be eligible to play in Week 7’s away game against the Seattle Seahawks.

It’s good to see this mess beginning to clear up. The Saints were down 8 of 25 coaches a week ago after a series of breakthrough COVID-19 cases ripped through the fully-vaccinated coaching staff, but fortunately no one suffered any severe symptoms. Two more coaches remain out of action for Sunday in defensive line coach Ryan Nielsen and pass rush specialist Brian Young, both of whom should be cleared in the days ahead.