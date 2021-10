BOSTON (CBS) — WBZ-TV’s Levan Reid brings you the most important news, notes and fun facts leading up to Sunday night’s massive Patriots-Buccaneers clash at Gillette Stadium — This will be the 10th meeting overall between the Patriots and the Buccaneers. The Pats own a 7-2 record against Tampa. — Bill Belichick has 312 regular season wins. — The Patriots have gone 89 straight games (regular season and postseason) where they’ve scored in the first half. That’s an NFL record. — Patriots kicker Nick Folk has connected on 35 consecutive field goals. — Matthew Slater will play in his 193rd regular season game this week. —...

