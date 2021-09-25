CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Clara Men’s Soccer Team Continues to Flourish

By Ahiti Juarez
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Santa Clara Men’s soccer team captured its 3rd straight victory with a 2-0 win over Dixie State University on Sunday afternoon. The Broncos opened up the score late in the first half with Murphy’s first tally in a Bronco uniform. Santa Clara added to their lead early in the second half with a header by Dylan Bartlett, his second goal in as many appearances. Dixie State had an opportunity to cut the Broncos’ lead in half in the 71st minute, but Tony Foulger's header struck the crossbar.

