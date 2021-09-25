Santa Clara Men’s Soccer Team Continues to Flourish

MORGANTOWN — The No. 4-ranked WVU men’s soccer team returns home to Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium to take on Dayton at 7 p.m. Tuesday. “We’re facing another quick turnaround with this dangerous Dayton team,” WVU coach Dan Stratford said. “They are very good at getting forward, so we must be ready and remain organized at all times. This is another big chance for us to get a result against a team with some real quality, so we’re looking forward to getting back out there and working toward building on the start to the season that we’ve produced to this point.”

