Meet the 2022 Washington State Teacher of the Year: Jerad Koepp

Jerad Koepp was named the 2022 Washington State Teacher of the Year. He is a Native American specialist for the North Thurston County Public Schools. “Being a Native educator in my capacity is pretty non-traditional from what a lot of people consider a teacher to be,” Koepp explained. “So a big part of what I do is I provide cultural and academic support to roughly 230 Native American students from over 50 tribes in all 22 of our schools, such as helping students with their classwork and academics, doing cultural education, small groups, large groups, professional development.”