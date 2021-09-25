Michigan Republican Candidate for Governor Holds Rally in Antrim County

The race for Michigan governor is already heating up.

On Saturday, voters gathered at Friske’s Farm Market in Antrim County for a rally in support of Garrett Soldano.

Soldano is one of nine competitors in the Republican Party running for Michigan governor.

The rally came as an alternative to attending the GOP conference on Mackinac Island this weekend, a usual stop for most candidates.

“Now politically, it was the wrong move, but I’m not a politician,” said Soldano. “I’m an American, and I represent these people, so I’m always going to do what’s right and we wanted to make a statement to them that we’re doing it. Listen to that crowd.”

The Michigan gubernatorial election will take place on Nov. 8, 2022.