2021-22 Atlanta Hawks Player Preview: Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot

The Atlanta Hawks surprised the NBA last season with their run to the Eastern Conference Finals. They have been going through a rebuild for the last few years. After their all-around squad in 2015, where they had four All-Stars, they have not had much success in the regular season or in the playoffs. However, with the arrival of Trae Young, and some smart trades and signings, the Hawks are now a force. Regardless, there are some potential Hawks trade candidates that can make them even better.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO