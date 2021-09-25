CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
2021-22 Atlanta Hawks Player Preview: Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot

Cover picture for the articleTimothe Luwawu-Cabarrot (aka TLC) may not be a household name for most Atlanta Hawks fans, but his addition to the roster on a non-guaranteed one-year contract is a wily pick up by Travis Schlenk and gives some clues about team needs and depth. There’s no doubt that the 26-year old French national will have to work very hard to make it on the opening day roster, and even harder after that to find steady minutes in this rotation, but there is upside to this signing.

