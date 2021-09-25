A haunted house actor stabbed an 11-year-old boy's foot while trying to scare him

Things got a little spooky after a haunted house actor stabbed an 11-year-old boy in the foot at a fairground in Ohio in an incident the business says was an accident. The child, who was about to begin walking through 7 Floors of Hell -- a popular horror attraction in Berea -- when a worker holding a real Bowie knife tried to scare him and struck his foot on September 18, Rodney Geffert, president of Night Scream Entertainment which owns 7 Floors of Hell, told CNN.