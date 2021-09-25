CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Los Angeles, CA

Panic in LA Announces Show with Czarface, DJ Sneak, and More

By Ashley Littlefield
edmidentity.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleORLOVE is preparing to get down in the heart of Los Angeles on November 18 with the latest edition of Panic in LA featuring fantastic artists. Are you ready for a blending night filled with mind-bending genres? Well, Panic in LA by ORLOVE can do just that, and it is undoubtedly a party you don’t want to miss! After almost two years without dancing fans and tastemakers alike are ready to groove on the dancefloor at their parties like Wicked Paradise, Dream Boat, and Draft Brunch – but their hip-hop meets electronic show Panic in LA has already caused quite a stir with their first show back featuring DJ Jazzy Jeff and Rakim.

edmidentity.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
regionaldailynews.com

ABC - Oldies News

On the heels of the announcement that Roberta Flack will receive a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Recording Academy in 2020 comes word that the legendary pop/soul/R&B singer will make a rare public appearance at next year's Grammy Awards, to be held January 26 at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy