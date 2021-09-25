Panic in LA Announces Show with Czarface, DJ Sneak, and More

ORLOVE is preparing to get down in the heart of Los Angeles on November 18 with the latest edition of Panic in LA featuring fantastic artists. Are you ready for a blending night filled with mind-bending genres? Well, Panic in LA by ORLOVE can do just that, and it is undoubtedly a party you don’t want to miss! After almost two years without dancing fans and tastemakers alike are ready to groove on the dancefloor at their parties like Wicked Paradise, Dream Boat, and Draft Brunch – but their hip-hop meets electronic show Panic in LA has already caused quite a stir with their first show back featuring DJ Jazzy Jeff and Rakim.