Leonardo DiCaprio And Jennifer Lawrence Warn Meryl Streep Of The Apocalypse In Hilarious Don't Look Up Clip

——— In 2018, Interview posed a polarizing, tantalizing question: Is Timothée Chalamet the new Leonardo DiCaprio? Though the pair was initially compared for their similar career trajectories and the schoolgirl crushes they inspired during their respective rises to fame, Timmy’s progress in the intervening years proves he’s still very much enrolled in the DiCaprio School of Drama. From his arrival in 1998, DiCaprio appeared in a flurry of films: as King Louis XIV in The Man in the Iron Mask, a con artist in Catch Me If You Can, a gangster in Martin Scorcese‘s Gangs of New York, and as an obsessive-compulsive eccentric in The Aviator. Like Leo before him, Timothée’s IMDb page reveals an array of roles that vary dramatically in tone and scope—after defiling a peach in Luca Guadagnino’s 2017 film Call Me By Your Name, Chalamet has made his own habit of carefully choosing characters that are completely at odds with one another. After playing Elio, he portrayed the pompous King Henry V and the affable neighbor in Little Women. This month, he’ll star as a galactic space heir opposite Zendaya in Denis Villeneuve’s sci-fi epic Dune. Finally, this December, Leothée fans will see the pair on screen together for the very first time the Netflix comedy Don’t Look Up. Take your coats off, folks, it’s going to be a hot one.

MOVIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO