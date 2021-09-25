CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leonardo DiCaprio And Jennifer Lawrence Warn Meryl Streep Of The Apocalypse In Hilarious Don't Look Up Clip

By Sarah El-Mahmoud
CinemaBlend
CinemaBlend
 7 days ago
One of the most insane ensemble casts of 2021 will close out the year. Adam McKay’s Don’t Look Up stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence as astronomers who come to realize that a massive comet might be heading straight to Earth to kill us all. That pair alone is enough to get excited, but the cast list is overwhelming as it also includes Meryl Streep, Jonah Hill, Tyler Perry, Timothée Chalamet, Ariana Grande and even Chris Evans. Whew. Now, as its premiere draws closer, there’s a new look at the movie.

