We are now just days away from the start of Dallas Stars training camp on September 23. Heading into the first full season in years, there are a lot of questions this team will need to answer. Who will be in goal? Are their top players fully recovered from previous injuries? Which prospects, if any, will make the jump to the NHL? Can they score more goals while maintaining their elite defense? These will be the focuses for this team going forward and the top storylines to watch throughout camp in 2021-22.

NHL ・ 10 DAYS AGO