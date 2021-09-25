The Pine Barrens episode of the Sopranos on now. Best ever.

ComplexCon returns to Long Beach Nov. 6 - 7 with hosts J. Balvin and Kristen Noel Crawley, performances by A$AP Rocky and Turnstile, and more shopping and drops. In January 1999, the landscape of television was forever changed. HBO premiered a new series, The Sopranos, which was pitched to the world as “so a gangster walks into a therapist’s office.” What the series ended up being in its six seasons is a crash course in what the next two decades of television could be. Mixing humor, violence, and an eye for high art, The Sopranos is the bullet-ridden Bible to series like Breaking Bad, Mad Men, and anything else flying under the “Peak TV” umbrella.
