Until about a month ago, I had never heard of Detroit style pizza.

No, no...that's Chicago style. Detroit style comes with...

Until about a month ago, I had never heard of Detroit style pizza. ** -- TexasGobbler 09/25/2021 5:35PM. I have never heard of it ? what is it - a hubcap with cheese on it? ** -- bigbadbird 09/25/2021 5:44PM. Made from recycled spare parts, old tires and window plywood....
Iron Born serving Detroit-style Pizza in The Strip and Millvale (Wed., 9/22/21)

Iron Born Pizza serves a delicious, hand-forged, Detroit-style pie. Detroit-style? Think the thickness of a Chicago deep dish but with a square shape, like a Sicilian cut. The crust is crispy, and each cut is remarkably neat and portable—no knife and fork required. Owner and chef Pete Tolman, of Kittanning and an alum of IUP’s culinary arts program, got the idea after trying a slice in … Colorado. Iron Born is in the Strip District and Millvale. The former location serves local craft beer and housemade pasta. The latter serves cannoli. But the star of both menus is the pizza: red pies, white pies, the Veggie Supreme Pie, the vegan Humble Pie, the Nashville Hot Chicken Pie, the Commonplace Coffee Pie (made with coffee barbecue sauce), and more, all of them ranging from $13 to $17. Most pizzas are available at each location, but always check online. Or forge your own, choosing from myriad toppings. 1806 Smallman St., Strip District and 413 Grant Ave., Millvale. (C.M.)
Resident brings Detroit-style pizza — and more — to Cape

Todd Stern has been working on his Detroit-style pizza recipes for the past five years. Now Detroit Pizza Joint (DPJ) is here in Cape Coral and his dream has become a reality. The pop-up square pizza slice shop is at 3812 Skyline Blvd. in the building formally occupied by Chicago Beef, Dogs and Pizza.
Pizza Marketplace

How Emmy Squared made its mark on Detroit-style pizza

It's been a fast shot to success for Emily Hyland, whose Detroit-style Emmy Squared Pizza dots the landscape along the Eastern coast in NYC, Washington D.C., Kentucky, Tennessee, North Carolina and several other states. The company has grown to 13 stores, a departure from its roots as Emily, a mom-and-pop...
Detroit-Style Pizza Staple Buddy’s Celebrates With 75th Year Ale

It's a natural fit - pizza and beer. Buddy's, the Detroit-style pizza chain is celebrating its 75th anniversary with an Anniversary Ale brewed for them by Griffin Claw Brewing, a Michigan brewery, better known now for their hard seltzers. The Anniversary Ale is a New England India Pale Ale (IPA), it's dry-hopped with Nelson hops. A release says "it is pillowy (whatever that means), smooth finish and hints of tropical juice." The Anniversary Ale is available now through the end of the year.
This Detroit-style pizza shop gives our pie a bad name

NEW YORK — Detroit-style pizza is having a moment, but the uninitiated will likely have better luck enjoying our famed pie at Pizza Hut than Lions & Tigers & Squares, a Manhattan pizzeria we had the displeasure of eating at this week. The creation of Francis Garcia and Sal Basille,...
maryvilleforum.com

