Until about a month ago, I had never heard of Detroit style pizza.

This weekend, there was a slight breeze in the air in New York City, and so, naturally, I found myself walking around trying on loads of cashmere, corduroy, and cold-weather accessories. There’s really nothing like the feeling of slipping your hands into a snug-but-plush winter glove after a long, hot summer, especially those like the Sportmax pair (above) that stretch all the way up your arm. The style is practical, protecting you against the elements, but also sexy and sophisticated. You can wear these gloves to a fancy dinner with your camel coat, or as you trudge over to a friend’s house in the snow in a puffer. Their classic brown color will never get old, but if you’re looking to brighten up your winter days, they also come in bright colors as well.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 5 DAYS AGO