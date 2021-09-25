Sister-Bear Foundation hosts 3rd Annual Sister-Bear Shoot Fundraiser
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Sister Bear Foundation held their 3rd Annual Sister-Bear Shoot today at River Breaks Ranch. Shooters from beginners to experts competed for Sister-Bear Shoot belt buckles and other prizes while supporting a worthwhile cause, according to event organizers. The shoot was open to the public and included an after-party with an open-bar, mesquite-grilled steak dinner and live entertainment featuring Lindsey Lane, Amarillo’s Best Female Vocalist of 2019 and 2020.www.myhighplains.com
