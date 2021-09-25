Duke trails Kansas 24-21 at halftime

Yes, Duke-Carolina usually means something. No, it's not always just in basketball. You can save all of your jokes. These two have been playing against one another now for 100 straight seasons, dating back to 1922 when the teams broke a 30-year drought of playing against one another. UNC hosted Duke on a Thursday which was also University Day, and they were set to play South Carolina that Saturday and then NC State the following Thursday. And today's players complain about a potential expanded playoff! Pfft. Anyway, Carolina won that matchup against Duke (back when Duke was still known as "Trinity College") 20-0. Duke punted on second down on its opening drive of the game. Suffice it to say that is not a thing that happens nowadays.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO