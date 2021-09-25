CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duke trails Kansas 24-21 at halftime

By Lauren Brownlow, WRALSportsFan columnist/reporter
 7 days ago
Kansas' season high in points entering the game was 22 against Coastal Carolina. But the Jayhawks had 24 points in the first half alone against Duke and lead the Blue Devils 24-21. Duke was moving down the field on its first drive before Gunnar Holmberg threw an interception to Kansas'...

www.wralsportsfan.com

