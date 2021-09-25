CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Travel

Modifying Disney World Park Pass Reservations is Now MUCH Easier!

By Rachel Franko
allears.net
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe can’t wait to visit Disney World during its 50th anniversary celebrations…especially since they are less than a week away! We’re sure you’re getting your dining reservations, park picks, and hotels choices ready to go before your visit. And, there’s a BIG update that will change the way you deal...

allears.net

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

New Walt Disney World Ride Shuts Down Due to Crash

A "minor ride vehicle collision" caused longer-than-expected wait times for a new attraction in testing at the Walt Disney World Resort. According to WDW News Today, the Epcot dark ride Remy's Ratatouille Adventure suffered a brief shutdown after what the site describes as a "minor" accident involving two ride vehicles. The ride, operating since August 20 as a soft open before its grand opening in October, is inspired by Disney-Pixar's Ratatouille and is part of the newly expanded France pavilion inside EPCOT opening on October 1.
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
allears.net

8 Expensive Things That Are Actually Worth the Price in Disney World

There’s no denying it…Disney World can be expensive. We’re constantly working to share tips and tricks with you to help you save money during your trip. You could keep your costs even lower by skipping the pricey food options, staying at the most inexpensive hotels, and more. But, a few of the expensive things in Disney World are totally worth the cost…sometimes.
TRAVEL
allears.net

PHOTOS: We Stayed at Disney World’s Most Expensive Hotel

Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort and Spa is one of the fanciest hotels in Walt Disney World (and is also one of the priciest!). It is one of the three resorts on the Monorail Loop and is within walking distance of Disney’s Magic Kingdom through the Grand Floridian Walkway. Today, we’re...
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disney Parks#Your Party#Disney Park Pass#Disney News
IndieWire

Disney Toys and Gifts to Buy for Adults

All products and services featured by IndieWire are independently selected by IndieWire editors. However, IndieWire may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. You don’t have to be a kid to enjoy all things Disney — the magic of fairy tales and princesses is still very real at any age. Disney World is celebrating its 50th anniversary, and because the wonderful world of Disney has no age limit, we’ve collected a variety of gifts perfect for the adult Disney fans in your life — or, really, just...
SHOPPING
allears.net

Mickey Pumpkin Wreaths Are GONE in Magic Kingdom

If you can’t help but scratch your head at the thought of Mickey Pumpkins arriving on Main Street, U.S.A. in early August, then you’ll be happy to know that the fall season officially arrived yesterday — so those pumpkins are totally in season now!. However, we happened to notice something...
TRAVEL
The Motley Fool

Disney World's Worst Park Is Getting a Huge Makeover

Club Cool and the Creations Shop opened at Disney World's Epcot on Wednesday. Construction projects are starting to materialize after two years of guest disruptions at the resort's second-oldest theme park. Epcot was the only Disney World park to not grow its attendance in 2019, the last full calendar year...
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Epcot
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Disney
The Independent

Secrets of Disneyland, from rules for performers to hidden rooms, mystery train carriages and ‘real’ skeletons

Two recent viral news stories arising from TikTok have cast fresh light on the pressures on staff working as character performers at Disneyland and Disney World resorts.In the first, Evan Sneed published resurfaced footage from 2015 of a guest harassing an actor playing Gaston from Beauty and the Beast (1992) until the posturing huntsman asks her to leave, telling her: “You’re done.”The clip provoked a heated debate over which party was in the right, with Mr Snead imploring the public to be more considerate towards performers, later explaining to The Independent: “I always like to put out small PSAs to...
LIFESTYLE
themainstreetmouse.com

Walt Disney World Memories – Music from the Parks

From the Disney Parks Blog and written by: Steven Miller. I love the music of Walt Disney World Resort. Theme park music transports me to places only Disney can create, and fill my mind with incredibly happy memories. It should be no surprise then that my library is overflowing with Disney tunes.
allears.net

Behind-the-Scenes Things You’d Never Know Are Happening at Walt Disney World

There’s always something to see and do at Disney World, but there are countless activities that go on behind-the-scenes that most guests aren’t aware are happening!. Today, we’re sharing just a few examples of things that happen on a daily basis at Disney World that you may have no idea are going on!
touringplans.com

When Should You Buy A Disney World Annual Pass? Florida Edition

As you may recall from Jennifer’s recent article, if you don’t live in Florida, your determination of whether or not to get an Annual Pass to Walt Disney World is slightly streamlined in that you really only have one option available to you (though DVC Owners do have two), and it’s just a matter to figuring out whether you’re going to go enough to break even. If you live in Florida, however, you actually have several options, including discounted non-Annual Pass options that might nevertheless meet your needs. The bad news is that the whole system is super convoluted, and really takes some effort to digest. More good news, however, and that is that we are here to help you do just that. So, without further ado, let’s take a deep dive into the options available for Florida residents, and talk about how to decide which is the best option for you!
FLORIDA STATE
allears.net

The Disney World Park That Looks NOTHING Like it Did on Opening Day

Disney’s Hollywood Studios opened on May 1st, 1989, and brought the magic of old Hollywood to central Florida. But over the years a whole lot has changed; in fact, even the name of the park is different from when it originally opened as Disney-MGM Studios. So besides a rename and rides that have been added since opening, how do the attractions compare from then to now? Let’s take a look!
LIFESTYLE
Inside the Magic

You Can Now Reserve a Front Row Seat For Disney’s New Firework Show

If you are excited to see Harmonious debut on October 1, there are now EPCOT firework dining packages that will give you the best seats in the house with some of the best food in the Park!. With the World Showcase lagoon being the stage for Harmonious, Guests will be...
LIFESTYLE
dapsmagic.com

Space 220 Restaurant Now Open in EPCOT at Walt Disney World Resort

The newest out-of-this-world dining experience is now open at EPCOT. Space 220 opened to guests this morning and also made reservations available. Through the 26th, the restaurant will be accepting only walk-up diners. Starting on 27th, reservations will be accepted. Guests who eat at Space 220 will find themselves launched...
LIFESTYLE
WDW News Today

Walt Disney World Theme Park Hours Available Through December 2

Walt Disney World operating hours are now available for all Walt Disney World theme parks through December 2, 2021. We previously reported hours through November 24. Magic Kingdom will open at 9:00 AM daily. It will close at 8:00 PM on November 28, 30 and December 2 to accommodate Disney’s Very Merriest After Hours. It will close at 9:00 PM on all other days between November 25 and December 1.
TRAVEL

Comments / 0

Community Policy