Tigers Compete at HCC Meet

By Admin
fisherstigersathletics.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Lady Tigers placed 7th at today’s HCC Meet. The Tigers were led by Elizabeth Barrett, who placed 3rd overall! Vera Schafer was the second Tiger finisher in a season’s best time, and Megan Mybeck was the third Tiger across the line. Athlete of the Meet went to Emma Schwertfeger, who ran a PR!! Aubrey Baldwin finished out the scoring for the Tigers, while Brooke Butts ran a new PR! Ana Foutty, Erica Combs, and Kaitlyn Moriarty all ran season’s best times!!

