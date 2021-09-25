Tigers Compete at HCC Meet

As the season begins its final week the Silver Lady Tigers were on the road to Guerin Catholic. As always Laney Hart to took up command of the backline and kept tight hold of the Golden Eagles tail feathers. Morgan Kenworthy alongside would not allow any Golden Eagles to swoop in. Nichole Raymond having free reign on the plain was able to quickly strike with goals at 32 and another at 26. Katie Kizer took up position at the 6 and pushed forward enough to put a goal in at 28 minutes. Maeve McCollum worked her skill on the wings and offered plenty of crosses into the box. Jenna Talbot locked in on numerous Golden Eagles and used her gentle first touch to set up scoring drives. Alyssa Morrissey used her speed and determination to send Eagles back hungry. Ella Kemp was able to eloquently place balls at teammates feet. Emlyn MacLaughlin stalked the Golden Eagles tirelessly. Second half ended with a comfortable lead but with a reminder that letting our guard down could jeopardize our hard work. Ainsley Duncan in the second made sure that Golden Eagles would not get to produce any options down the sideline. Delaney Davis held the 8 with a confident presence and frustrated Guerin hopes. Mia Hutchinson with her skill at set pieces put one in from 25 yards out. Olivia Pleva sprinted after players and won back balls for attacking opportunities. Izzy Snow used her speed to break free of Guerin clutch for tries at the goal. Leah Hruskoci with her dominating defensive ability made sure no Golden Eagle would capitalize tonight. Kiera Green got to walk off the field again with another clean sheet. Silver Lady Tigers play their final game Wednesday at Westfield. Get hyped Tiger Nation.

HIGH SCHOOL ・ 5 DAYS AGO