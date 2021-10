The Las Vegas Raiders defense has made a massive statement to the rest of the league through their first two games. The critics could argue that they need to prove that this can be sustainable throughout the rest of the season to really buy in, which is understandable. However the strength of their first two opponents makes the defensive units production a bit more impressive. Going into this season, the Raiders put out six new starters on the defense.

NFL ・ 11 DAYS AGO