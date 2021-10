Sunday the Seattle Seahawks will take on the Minnesota Vikings in Week 3 of the 2021 NFL season in a matchup that will carry potentially significant postseason ramifications for a game this early in the season. The Seahawks enter the game 1-1 having blown a two touchdown fourth quarter lead to the Tennessee Titans in Week 2, while the Minnesota Vikings enter the game still looking for their first win of the season.

NFL ・ 7 DAYS AGO