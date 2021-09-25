Re: Dabo needs to cuss out the entire offensive staff. Lol did you graduate Clemson in 2014? So you're a 20 something? Do you remember when Dabo fired Billy Napier, a great coach and one of his best friends because the offense wasn't good enough? How about when he fired Kevin Steele, who many think is a great DC? How about re-assigning Danny Pearman for numerous reasons because it was best for the program? How about choosing Lawrence over KB when KB had taken the team to the playoff the year before? Enabler? You don't have a clue who Dabo is. Maybe say thank you for completely reforming and changing this program for the better and making it elite for the last ten years. #######.