CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Football

Dabo needs to cuss out the entire offensive staff

tigernet.com
 7 days ago

Re: Dabo needs to cuss out the entire offensive staff. Lol did you graduate Clemson in 2014? So you're a 20 something? Do you remember when Dabo fired Billy Napier, a great coach and one of his best friends because the offense wasn't good enough? How about when he fired Kevin Steele, who many think is a great DC? How about re-assigning Danny Pearman for numerous reasons because it was best for the program? How about choosing Lawrence over KB when KB had taken the team to the playoff the year before? Enabler? You don't have a clue who Dabo is. Maybe say thank you for completely reforming and changing this program for the better and making it elite for the last ten years. #######.

www.tigernet.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

College Football World Stunned By Saturday Night Upset

College football’s No. 3 team went down in stunning fashion on Saturday night. Oregon, the No. 3 team in the country, entered Saturday afternoon’s game against Stanford as a sizable favorite. The Ducks were favored by more than a touchdown, expected to stay undefeated and remain in the College Football Playoff race.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Look: Fan Going Viral For What She Did During Wisconsin-Michigan Game

Wisconsin fans weren’t happy with the Badgers’ performance against Michigan on Saturday afternoon. Wisconsin’s offense somehow reached a whole new level of prehistoric versus the Wolverines. Quarterback Graham Mertz was ineffective. The Badgers’ running game never got going. Oh, and did we mention their offense is in the stone age?
COLLEGE SPORTS
uticaphoenix.net

If only NIL money forced Dabo Swinney out of college

Clemson is 2-2, and as big of a shock as that is for a program that’s won the last six ACC titles with a pair of national championships along the way, we really should have seen it coming. After all, the Tigers still are without a head coach, having not...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Danny Pearman
Person
Billy Napier
Person
Kevin Steele
Person
Dabo
On3.com

Dabo Swinney responds to RGIII calling Clemson offense archaic

The Clemson offense has been stoic through four games this season. The Tigers have struggled to get anything going as their offensive line has hampered the running game, while DJ Uiagalelei has not looked like the quarterback who flashed in two games last year. And in Saturday night’s 27-21 loss...
CLEMSON, SC
FanBuzz

Brady Quinn Married an Olympic Gymnast & Had 3 Kids

Former NFL football player Brady Quinn has a crazy athletic family. Laura Quinn, his older sister, is married to former Ohio State linebacker A.J. Hawk. Kelly Katherine Quinn, his younger sister, is married to Jack Johnson (the NHL player, not the singer). Quinn himself was a football standout, from his All-American days at Dublin Coffman High School to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.
NFL
The Spun

College Sports World Reacts To The Boise State News

Boise State has been one of the most sought after Group of Five college football programs during the recent spurt of realignment. However, it sounds like the Broncos won’t be going anywhere anytime soon. According to Yahoo Sports’ Pete Thamel, Boise State informed the Mountain West on Thursday that it...
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Orange Blooded Lsb 3366
The Spun

Ohio State Football Player Had To Undergo Emergency Surgery

Ohio State defensive lineman Noah Potter didn’t make the trip to New Jersey for this Saturday’s game against Rutgers. Moments ago, the college football world learned why he didn’t join the team. It turns out Potter had to undergo surgery on his right eye. He went to get his eye...
OHIO STATE
tigernet.com

What this board doesn’t understand is this is Dabos offense

Dabo has more input into this offense than anyone else. Dabo calls a ton of plays during the game. If this offense is going to be fixed, Dabo is going to have to admit HIS offense is terrible and he is going to have to step back. Even if he fires Elliot, this offense will not change unless he butts out and let’s a qualified play caller and game planner come in and do their thing.
FOOTBALL
FanSided

Ohio State fans will roll over laughing at Kirk Herbstreit’s comments about Michigan

Ohio State Buckeyes fans will not like hearing former quarterback Kirk Herbstreit speaking positively about Michigan and head coach Jim Harbaugh. When it comes to Ohio State Buckeyes fans, they love it when they play the Michigan Wolverines. Michigan has not defeated Ohio State since 2011, and they were blown out in the past two meetings. But if 2021 has shown us anything, this is not your same Wolverines football program.
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
thecomeback.com

Matt Nagy makes Chicago Bears starting quarterback announcement

Matt Nagy has been making lots of headlines in recent weeks for all the wrong reasons. The Chicago Bears head coach has been extremely coy about his quarterback position and play-calling, all of which came to a head last weekend when Justin Fields made his debut and the Bears put together one of the worst offensive performances in NFL history. Nagy’s inability to adjust his gameplan according for a new quarterback has a lot of Bears fans wondering if he knows how to get the team back on track.
NFL
On3.com

Dabo Swinney goes over last time his offense was so young

To say the Clemson Tigers offense has started slow would be an understatement. After starting with a season-opening dud against No. 2 Georgia, Dabo Swinney’s team had a hard time putting up points this weekend against Georgia Tech. This offseason, the Tigers underwent big changes all over the offensive side...
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Bruce Arians: Buccaneers coach says it's 'a shame' Dak Prescott had to face Tom Brady

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott grabbed the attention of the country on Thursday night with his performance in a narrow loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. While Prescott’s play earned him tons of praise and respect, it was not enough to overcome one major hurdle. Going against Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, it was always going to be an uphill battle, according to Tampa Bay coach Bruce Arians.
NFL
tigernet.com

Dabo

I know the smart football play would be to get the ball and run the clock down. Also, having watched Dabo and his mindset he would be content with that. However, I’d love to see us come back out on offense and air it out and prove a point and continue that into the next game.
COLLEGE SPORTS
tigernet.com

DABO needs to take over OL Recruitment

He needs to target 10 of the nations best for '22 and go see them personally and drag them back to Clemson himself...Caldwell isn't get the job done. You see every week that some defensive lineman has been targeted- I'm guessing Venables is responsible for this aggressive approach. Rarely do you see even a mention of OL offer, which is a reflection of the passive nature of the offensive coaches.
CLEMSON, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy