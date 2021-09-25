CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Cruz, CA

Donna Meyers, Mayor’s message | Yes on Measure A will protect Santa Cruz Children’s Fund

By Donna Meyers
Santa Cruz Sentinel
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThroughout my career, I have been committed to the preservation of watersheds and natural spaces, along with ensuring that the public, and our youth, have access to these special places. There are many ways that we can support children in the outdoors, and I invite you to participate in advocating for Santa Cruz youth by voting yes on Measure A on Nov. 2. Registered voters in the City of Santa Cruz may vote in person or via mail-in ballot for this special election.

