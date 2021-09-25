One drive over 3 plays in first half

And that was on the TD drive, it was 5 plays. Every other drive (minus 1) was 3 and out, with the 2 play drive ending in the INT. Tony Elliot is showing he is not the genius everyone said he was. DJ is showing that he was an overrated 5 star recruit (more like a 3 star). Using the sample size of 3 and 1/2 games, this is a lost season that we will be lucky to be .500. Need to clean out some of the offensive staff, starting with Caldwell and Streeter. Maybe all the recent former Clemson player hires as well. Elliot may take a HC job this year and we should do nothing to stop it.