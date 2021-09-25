CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Do you think there’s an ACC team that wouldn’t trade offensive players?

 7 days ago

Do you think there are any ACC teams that wouldn’t trade their entire offensive players for ours? At this point, I really do wonder how these players would do under a different coaching staff and how well this same offense would be working with entirely different players. Is our scheme just a bad fit for the current players. Are we just unlucky? Would a different staff be able to unlock their potential? Is this just a rebuilding year?

NJ.com

Former Giants, Patriots wide receiver dead at 47

Former NFL wide receiver and three-time Super Bowl champion David Patten died on Thursday reportedly as the result of a motorcycle accident. He was 47. According to ESPN, Sam Gordon, who had Patten as a client in his management firm, confirmed Patten’s death to ESPN’s Mike Reiss, saying he died in South Carolina. No other details were immediately available.
thecomeback.com

Matt Nagy makes Chicago Bears starting quarterback announcement

Matt Nagy has been making lots of headlines in recent weeks for all the wrong reasons. The Chicago Bears head coach has been extremely coy about his quarterback position and play-calling, all of which came to a head last weekend when Justin Fields made his debut and the Bears put together one of the worst offensive performances in NFL history. Nagy’s inability to adjust his gameplan according for a new quarterback has a lot of Bears fans wondering if he knows how to get the team back on track.
so you would think this class would be larger with all

The transfers this past year. Jones Mellusi Lyn J Kendrick and I believe a DT? yet here we sit at 12 commits and 70 offers deep into september...this class should be 20-25 but im sure it will be 16-17 at most and another swinney boy (i believe the youngest is a senior) will get a scholarship or one of their walk on HS friends.
Anyone who thinks we can’t compete for another ACC title

Is not thinking clearly. Yes the offense looks terrible. But the D is magical this year. That is enough to carry us to an Atlantic title. Who else in the ACC looks like they can score at will on our D?. We most certainly won’t be sitting the starters in...
Wonder how Ryan Grubb would do with the offense?

Bet he would have put up 40+ on GT even with a suspect O-line and a shell shocked QB. Some P5 team is going to end up with the next Superstar OC. Tony Elliot is our guy. We have achieved great things with him leading the offense in the last several years. However, while his offenses deserve all the credit for 2 of the national championship trophies sitting in the case, he is now under the microscope for the struggles of this offense.
The Spun

College Sports World Reacts To The Boise State News

Boise State has been one of the most sought after Group of Five college football programs during the recent spurt of realignment. However, it sounds like the Broncos won’t be going anywhere anytime soon. According to Yahoo Sports’ Pete Thamel, Boise State informed the Mountain West on Thursday that it...
NBC Sports

Zach Wilson: I don’t think it’s challenging to be safer with the football

After Zach Wilson threw four interceptions in last Sunday’s 25-6 loss to the Patriots, head coach Robert Saleh said he wanted Wilson to embrace playing boring football at the expense of swinging for the fences with every throw. On Thursday, Wilson said that he has embraced his coach’s directive heading...
Do you think that the

Opening game with Georgia was instrumental in the poor play by our Tigers? It’s obvious to me that coach Smart and his staff did a great job getting the Dogs ready to play in this opening game. I assure you that the others coaches have studied the film from that game . It probably would have been better for the Tigers if they had opened the season with GT rather than UGA.
It's tough to coach up players you don't have

Everyone is obsessing that the girl that wants to date you may not be a 10 to others, she may be an 8 right now. But, she wants to be a 10 for you. Hopefully they will still want to be Hokies next year when school starts to become that 10 we seek.
The Spun

College Football World Stunned By Saturday Night Upset

College football’s No. 3 team went down in stunning fashion on Saturday night. Oregon, the No. 3 team in the country, entered Saturday afternoon’s game against Stanford as a sizable favorite. The Ducks were favored by more than a touchdown, expected to stay undefeated and remain in the College Football Playoff race.
NBC Sports

Saquon Barkley: I don’t think we’re a bad team

The Giants couldn’t hold a 14-7 lead in the fourth quarter against the Falcons on Sunday and Younghoe Koo‘s field goal as time expired left them with an 0-3 record on the season. They started 0-5 last season and piled up losses in each of the previous two seasons on...
Liberty’s X-Factor Isn’t Who You Think…

Liberty’s X-Factor isn’t its quarterback, Malik Willis, who is a projected first-round pick and by all means the best player on the team. It isn’t Joshua Mack, a Central New York native and multi-year starter. It’s not leading receiver Demario Davis or sack leader Kendy Charles. It’s the Flames third-string running back.
Not that it matters, but don't see any ACC teams in top 25

Re: Wake, BC and NC State may be in it! How can they keep BC out. We’re a month in and we still are clunky which means we probably are who we are. So we are looking like a 6/7 win team this year. I’d say at least have 2 more ACC losses this year and possibly a loss in Columbia. It’s so crazy how bad we look this year. I think you have to bench DJ at this point.
The Spun

Ohio State Football Player Had To Undergo Emergency Surgery

Ohio State defensive lineman Noah Potter didn’t make the trip to New Jersey for this Saturday’s game against Rutgers. Moments ago, the college football world learned why he didn’t join the team. It turns out Potter had to undergo surgery on his right eye. He went to get his eye...
