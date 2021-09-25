CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Netflix Shares Teaser Trailer for Kanye West Documentary Jeen-Yuhs: Watch

Netflix has announced the release of a new multi-part Kanye West documentary, sharing a teaser trailer for the project as part of its part Tudum fan event. The film, titled Jeen-Yuhs, was reportedly acquired for roughly $30 million, and has been in the making for 21 years. The doc will feature rare and never-before seen footage of West, including home videos. Jeen-Yuhs hits the streaming site in 2022, but Netflix has yet to specify a release date. See the teaser below.

