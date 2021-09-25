Everything Manny Diaz said after Miami's win over CCSU

RALEIGH, N.C. -- No. 23 NC State had to fight all night long against Louisiana Tech, but avoided a letdown with a 34-27 win to move to 4-1 (1-0 ACC) on the year thanks to a Jakeen Harris interception on the final play. Not to be cliche here, but it really was a tale of two halves, as the Pack's offense struggled in the first half, but found its footing in the second with multiple big runs and more points in the third quarter alone than the entire first half.

