Everything Manny Diaz said after Miami's win over CCSU
Miami handled business against FCS Central Connecticut State on Saturday afternoon and came away with a 69-0 win over the Blue Devils. The plan coming into the day was to get a lot of young guys game reps - and that’s exactly what happened. Six true freshmen found the endzone on Saturday, including quarterback Jake Garcia, who finished the day 11-14 for 147 yards and two touchdowns, Brashard Smith, Romello Brinson, Jacolby George, Cody Brown (twice) and Thad Franklin.247sports.com
Comments / 0