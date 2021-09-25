Ja Rule Lends His Knowledge Of The FBI To Charlemagne Tha God 'The God's Honest Truth'
Ja Rule may have been a punchline in Hip Hop for the last 15 years but his appearance on Verzuz shifted plenty of opinions for the Murder Inc. rapper. Beyond the Fyre Fest jokes and more, Ja reminded people why in five years from 1999 to 2004, he racked up four platinum albums (two of which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart), six Top 10s and three No. 1 hits, among other accolades. Ja’s newfound resurgence even prompted Charlemagne Tha God to resurrect one of Dave Chappelle’s infamous jokes about Ja for a recent segment on The God’s Honest Truth.hiphopdx.com
Comments / 0