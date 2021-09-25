CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Ja Rule Lends His Knowledge Of The FBI To Charlemagne Tha God 'The God's Honest Truth'

By Brandon Caldwell
HipHopDX.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJa Rule may have been a punchline in Hip Hop for the last 15 years but his appearance on Verzuz shifted plenty of opinions for the Murder Inc. rapper. Beyond the Fyre Fest jokes and more, Ja reminded people why in five years from 1999 to 2004, he racked up four platinum albums (two of which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart), six Top 10s and three No. 1 hits, among other accolades. Ja’s newfound resurgence even prompted Charlemagne Tha God to resurrect one of Dave Chappelle’s infamous jokes about Ja for a recent segment on The God’s Honest Truth.

hiphopdx.com

Comments / 0

Related
HipHopDX.com

Missy Elliott Reveals Surprising Secret About Aaliyah’s ‘4 Page Letter’ Ad-Libs

Songwriter Hall of Fame inductee Missy Elliott often interacts with her fans on Twitter, sometimes unearthing some inside information involving her music industry past. On Wednesday (September 28), Misdemeanor provided a little insight into Aaliyah’s ad-libs on the 1996 One In A Million single,”4 Page Letter,” in which she begins the track with, “Yo, turn my music up. Up some more. Up some more. Up a little bit more.” According to Missy, it was all a happy accident.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
William Shakespeare
Person
Charlemagne
Person
Ja Rule
Person
J. Edgar Hoover
Person
Dave Chappelle
CinemaBlend

Tyler Perry Has Some Choice Words For All The Tweets Dogging On The Sistas Wigs

Most fans know Tyler Perry’s plate is always full, thanks to his duties as an actor, director and producer. Unfortunately, that means things will occasionally slip by his watchful eye when it comes to his multiple productions. However, the styling of actors’ wigs has been a constant sore spot for the media mogul and, this time, the topic has led to his BET drama Sistas becoming public fodder on social media. Now, after being bombarded by fans, Perry finally responded to the Twitter criticism.
BEAUTY & FASHION
wegotthiscovered.com

Tyler Perry Not Talking To This Kardashian After “She Stole My Whole Idea”

Kim Kardashian may have been a hit at the Met Gala last week with her all-black Balenciaga attire that covered her entire body, but one person who wasn’t feeling her infamous look was Tyler Perry. Perry, who initially worked with Kardashian in 2013’s Temptation: Confessions of a Marriage Counselor, called out the reality star for essentially stealing the idea from him.
BEAUTY & FASHION
codelist.biz

Actress surprises fans: Amber Heard announces the birth of her daughter

Actress Amber Heard surprises her fan base with good news. Johnny Depp’s ex-wife announced on Instagram that she is now the mother of a daughter. A surrogate mother reportedly gave birth to the child. Amber Heard has become the mother of a daughter. The 35-year-old actress announced this surprisingly on...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#The Murder Inc#Fyre Fest#The Breakfast Club#Bureau#Bmw#Hiphopdx#Facetime
guideposts.org

God’s Promise

He will wipe every tear from their eyes. There will be no more death or mourning or crying or pain, for the old order of things has passed away.—REVELATION 21:4 (NIV) Searching for the perfect card for Mother’s Day can be difficult when your mom suffers from Alzheimer’s. Hallmark should make a series of cards just for that situation:
RELIGION
hypebeast.com

50 Cent Talks Casting Eminem and Snoop Dogg for New Show 'Black Mafia Family'

Media mogul 50 Cent has shown his successful transition from music to major television creative with his new Starz project, Black Mafia Family. BMF is based on a true story of the organized crime group Black Mafia Family and highlights founders Demetrius and Terry Flenory as the main protagonists of the plotline. By the 2000s, the BMF was considered one of the most influential crime families in the U.S. with a hip-hop music label that was often used for money laundering and a drug distribution network that spanned across the country. Ahead of the debut, 50 Cent spoke about the reason why he replaced himself with Snoop Dogg and how he got Eminem involved with the project.
MUSIC
HipHopDX.com

Jadakiss, Cam'ron & Fivio Foreign To Star In Brandy & Eve's Hip Hop TV Series 'Queens'

Jadakiss and Fivio Foreign are set to make appearances in ABC’s upcoming Hip Hop series Queens starring Brandy and Eve, according to Yahoo. The brand new show premieres on October 19, with the two New York rappers entering the series in the fifth episode with unknown roles. Also starring Naturi Naughton and Nadine Velazquez, Queens follows Hip Hop group Nasty Bitches who reunite in their 40s in attempt to recapture their fame from the ’90s.
HIP HOP
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
97.9 The Beat

T.I. Calls Out 50 Cent At Star-Studded “BMF’ Premiere

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @’979thebeat’. As the stars came out for the premiere of 50 Cent’s “BMF” premiere, the conversation about “Verzuz” continued, after T.I. performed at the premiere he called out 50 for a battle, “50 I’m waiting on you!” T.I. has repeatedly called out 50 for a “Verzuz” battle since last July when he posted a video on Instagram which he captioned, “Pull up and catch this Trap Muzik fade big fella…. @50cent.”
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Gabby Petito Case: Petito’s Stepmom Posts Heartwrenching Message with Photo of Her and Petito

Tara Petito, the step-mother of Gabby Petito, took to social media on Saturday afternoon to post a heartfelt tribute to the late 22-year-old. The parents and step-parents of Gabby Petito have found themselves in an impossible situation. Losing a child has to be one of the most difficult experiences to endure in life and that’s exactly what they are going through. It was confirmed late last month that the body of Gabby Petito was found in a campground in Bridger-Teton National Forest, right by Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming. The FBI has ruled the case as a homicide but there has not been any official cause of death listed.
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

Ice-T Thanks 50 Cent For 'Black Mafia Family' Look

50 Cent’s highly anticipated STARZ series, Black Mafia Family, debuted on Sunday (September 26). Inspired by the true story of brothers Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory and Terry “Southwest T” Flenory, the show is a fictional depiction of the Black Mafia Family, a once-massive drug and money laundering organization. The Flenory...
TV & VIDEOS
mageenews.com

God is with you

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Today, focus on the fact that He is with you. God is walking with you and guiding you. No matter what has happened, He will take what the enemy meant for evil and turn it around for your good! He always leads us where we need to be, so keep moving forward, trusting and having faith in God and His plan for you!–
RELIGION
Rolling Stone

Grimes Pens ‘Love’ Song Responding to Recent ‘Hate and Harassment’

Grimes has had it with the hate she has been experiencing ostensibly stemming from her reported separation from Elon Musk, which spurred her to write a song called “Love.” In an Instagram caption that accompanied the track, she addressed the issue. “I wrote and produced this song this week in response to all the privacy invasion, bad press, online hate, and harassment by paparazzi I’ve experienced this week,” she wrote. “It fucking sucks to be awake/Oh Lord I pray my soul to take,” she sings on the opening verse of the dreamy synth song. “Nobody understands because/Everything they hate/Is everything I love.” She shared the song a week after Elon Musk told Page Six that he and the musician are “semi-separated” after three years together. View this post on Instagram A post shared by ☘︎𝔊𝔯𝔦𝔪𝔢𝔰࿎ (@grimes)
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy