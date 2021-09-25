Pat-Med Raiders wear teal wristbands during game to honor Gabby Petito

The Patchogue-Medford Raiders honored Gabby Petito's memory during an away game with a special wristband on Saturday afternoon.

The high school football team was on the road at Bay Shore High School wearing their traditional black and red colors. The team was also sported teal wristbands as a tribute to Petito and show support to her family.

The Patchogue Medford Touchdown Club came up with the wristband idea. The school district is right next to where Petito grew up in Blue Point and where her family calls home. Players said it was an easy decision to add the wristband to their uniform.

“I know the kids are really concerned about it and thinking about it and we've spoken about it and its just really such an unfortunate thing,” said coach Gary Marangi.

Aside from wearing teal on the field, some players and community members said they plan to attend a public memorial this weekend as well.

Petito, 22, went missing in Wyoming last month during a cross-country trip with her boyfriend, Brian Laundrie, who is also missing. Authorities confirmed that she was the victim of a homicide after her body was found.