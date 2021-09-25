CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Baldwin, NY

Beyond the Badge’s Strikeout Suicide softball game aims to turn tragedy into opportunity

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0b85dV_0c85wJOx00

Members of law enforcement took part Saturday in Beyond the Badge’s Strikeout Suicide softball game, where they aimed to turn tragedy into an opportunity for the next generation of officers.

Teams gathered at Baldwin Harbor Park to raise money and awareness for suicide prevention among the ranks.

“We want this game to encourage people to know there are people who will rally behind you if you come forward for help,” said Michelle Panetta, of Beyond the Badge.

Of the six NYPD officers who died by suicide this year, three were from Long Island.

Amanda Mullaney is mourning the loss of her husband, NYPD Deputy Inspector Denis Mullaney, of Wantagh. Their 5-year-old son threw out the first pitch.

“We have to love our law enforcement. What they do for us for everybody, they don't get enough credit and they deserve all the credit,” she said.

Nationally, nearly 200 police officers committed suicide last year.

“People don't call us when they have happy news. They call us in the worst moments of their life,” said Thomas Shevlin, from Nassau police’s Employee Assistance Office. “We're dealing with negativity on a daily basis and after a while, it builds up. We are human.”

Beyond the Badge aimed to raise $10,000 from the event that will go toward scholarships and suicide prevention programs. Saturday marked the third annual Strikeout Suicide softball game.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
News 12

News 12

15K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy