Boy wears mask in school photo: 'Mom seriously told me to make sure to keep it on'

A Nevada first-grader named Mason Peoples went viral after he refused to remove his face mask for a school photo because his mother told him to keep it on at all times.

Nicole Peoples, the boy's mother, wrote she was "so proud" of her son for "sticking to his word," but she acknowledged she "should have been more clear" after Mason Peoples denied a request from the school's photographer to remove his face mask for a school picture.

"My mom said to keep it on all the time unless I'm eating and far away from everybody," Nicole Peoples recounted her son telling the photographer in a post that's been shared 15,000 times, to which the photographer told the boy, "I'm sure it's OK to take it off for your pictures."

"No, my mom seriously told me to make sure to keep it on," the boy responded.

After the photographer again asked whether the child would remove his mask for two seconds, Peoples reportedly replied, "No, thank you. I always listen to my mom!"



Peoples, who lives in Las Vegas, according to her GoFundMe account, provided an update to her original post and said that she set up a fundraiser after many Facebook users mentioned they wanted to send the family gifts or money for Mason's college fund.

"Mason and I are overjoyed and in awe of the outpouring of love that we have received over his picture day school picture," she said. "Thank you for showing him that his honesty and integrity will make a big difference in this world."

The fundraiser stood at more than $14,000 as of Saturday afternoon.

Schools throughout the United States have engaged in a monthslong debate regarding returning students to classrooms safely during the COVID-19 pandemic. While some states have implemented strict protocols, requiring masking and implementing vaccine mandates for educators, others have argued these mandates breach constitutional rights, with some Republican governors suing school districts that implement mask mandates.

Nevada has had 416,496 cases of COVID-19, with 7,015 statewide deaths attributed to the disease, according to Johns Hopkins University's coronavirus tracker.

