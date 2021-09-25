Local church consecration to be held Oct. 15-17, new crosses raised in special ceremony

The Consecration Weekend of the new Armenian Church of San Diego will be held Oct. 15-17, at the church site on 13925 El Camino Real, San Diego, 92130. The blessing and raising of the crosses, held on Sept. 17, was the first event to kick off the church’s grand opening, according to a news release.

According to Parish Priest Very Rev. Fr. Pakrad Dz V Berjekian, “The sacred tradition of blessing and raising the crosses follows the biblical example of what Moses did as was instructed by God, who commanded him to consecrate the tabernacle and all therein. The Cross is consecrated and elevated to the top of the dome of the sanctuary, first because Christ overcame the world (John 16:33). We also believe that cross on the top of the dome is the meeting point between heaven and earth.”

The Semerdjian, Kellejian and Mikaelian families donated the two raised crosses in memory of the Very Rev. Fr. Shahe AK and Yeretzkin Alice Semerdjian.

This event leads up to San Diego’s Consecration Weekend from Oct. 15-17. Ceremonies will be presided by His Eminence Archbishop Hovnan Derderian, Primate of the Western Diocese of the Armenian Church of North America, and the Very Rev. Fr. Pakrad Dz V Berjekian, Parish Priest.

The Opening Ceremony will be Friday, Oct. 15 at 4 p.m., followed by a refreshment reception. The Consecration Ceremony will occur Saturday, Oct. 16 at 1 p,m,, also followed by a light reception. And the first mass (”Badarak”) to be conducted in the church will be Sunday, Oct, 17 at 10 a,m,, followed by an Armenian luncheon at $30/person. Comfortable clothing and shoes are recommended for all weekend attendees.

A Consecration Celebration Banquet & Recognition Ceremony will be held on Saturday night, Oct. 16, starting at 6 p.m. This event is taking place at the San Diego Marriott Del Mar, 11966 El Camino Real, San Diego, 92130. Seating is limited.

Recognition of past and present church leaders, donors, and volunteers will occur at the banquet and at all three ceremonies throughout the weekend, including the unveiling of the new church name, which takes place at Saturday’s Consecration ceremony.

Nora Balikian and Lisa Kradjian, consecration co-chairs, commented on this milestone event. “The new church campus is more than 14 years in the making. We thank everyone who has made it a reality, and we are looking forward to a new chapter for our San Diego Armenian Community with this once-in-a-lifetime weekend.”

Reservations and prepayment for the banquet are required and due Oct. 1. All San Diego County Covid protocols will be observed, and masks are strongly encouraged.

For more information or for RSVPS or sponsorships, contact Consecration Co-Chair Nora Balikian (858) 342-0500, njanoyan@yahoo.com or Banquet Co-Chair, Viviane Hagopian (619) 884-8983, vivianehagopian2014@gmail.com.

To make donations or ticket/table purchases, please mail to Armenian Church of San Diego, P.O. Box 1719, Vista, CA 92085 or visit www.stjohngarabed.com/donateshop.

When completed, the campus will feature a sanctuary designed to resemble St. Hripsime in Etchmiadzin, elegant social hall, youth center and gymnasium, education and cultural building with classrooms, the news release stated.





This story originally appeared in Del Mar Times .