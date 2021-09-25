CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Diego, CA

Local church consecration to be held Oct. 15-17, new crosses raised in special ceremony

Del Mar Times
Del Mar Times
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ciBqR_0c85wFs300

The Consecration Weekend of the new Armenian Church of San Diego will be held Oct. 15-17, at the church site on 13925 El Camino Real, San Diego, 92130. The blessing and raising of the crosses, held on Sept. 17, was the first event to kick off the church’s grand opening, according to a news release.

According to Parish Priest Very Rev. Fr. Pakrad Dz V Berjekian, “The sacred tradition of blessing and raising the crosses follows the biblical example of what Moses did as was instructed by God, who commanded him to consecrate the tabernacle and all therein. The Cross is consecrated and elevated to the top of the dome of the sanctuary, first because Christ overcame the world (John 16:33). We also believe that cross on the top of the dome is the meeting point between heaven and earth.”

The Semerdjian, Kellejian and Mikaelian families donated the two raised crosses in memory of the Very Rev. Fr. Shahe AK and Yeretzkin Alice Semerdjian.

This event leads up to San Diego’s Consecration Weekend from Oct. 15-17. Ceremonies will be presided by His Eminence Archbishop Hovnan Derderian, Primate of the Western Diocese of the Armenian Church of North America, and the Very Rev. Fr. Pakrad Dz V Berjekian, Parish Priest.

The Opening Ceremony will be Friday, Oct. 15 at 4 p.m., followed by a refreshment reception. The Consecration Ceremony will occur Saturday, Oct. 16 at 1 p,m,, also followed by a light reception. And the first mass (”Badarak”) to be conducted in the church will be Sunday, Oct, 17 at 10 a,m,, followed by an Armenian luncheon at $30/person. Comfortable clothing and shoes are recommended for all weekend attendees.

A Consecration Celebration Banquet & Recognition Ceremony will be held on Saturday night, Oct. 16, starting at 6 p.m. This event is taking place at the San Diego Marriott Del Mar, 11966 El Camino Real, San Diego, 92130. Seating is limited.

Recognition of past and present church leaders, donors, and volunteers will occur at the banquet and at all three ceremonies throughout the weekend, including the unveiling of the new church name, which takes place at Saturday’s Consecration ceremony.

Nora Balikian and Lisa Kradjian, consecration co-chairs, commented on this milestone event. “The new church campus is more than 14 years in the making. We thank everyone who has made it a reality, and we are looking forward to a new chapter for our San Diego Armenian Community with this once-in-a-lifetime weekend.”

Reservations and prepayment for the banquet are required and due Oct. 1. All San Diego County Covid protocols will be observed, and masks are strongly encouraged.

For more information or for RSVPS or sponsorships, contact Consecration Co-Chair Nora Balikian (858) 342-0500, njanoyan@yahoo.com or Banquet Co-Chair, Viviane Hagopian (619) 884-8983, vivianehagopian2014@gmail.com.

To make donations or ticket/table purchases, please mail to Armenian Church of San Diego, P.O. Box 1719, Vista, CA 92085 or visit www.stjohngarabed.com/donateshop.

When completed, the campus will feature a sanctuary designed to resemble St. Hripsime in Etchmiadzin, elegant social hall, youth center and gymnasium, education and cultural building with classrooms, the news release stated.

This story originally appeared in Del Mar Times .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Del Mar Times

Del Mar Women's Giving Collective

On Tuesday, Sept. 21, current and prospective members of the Del Mar Women's Giving Collective met at a private residence to kick off the upcoming grant cycle and to hear from one of their major grant recipients from 2021, Refuge for Women.
DEL MAR, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
San Diego County, CA
Society
Local
California Society
City
Vista, CA
City
Del Mar, CA
County
San Diego County, CA
Del Mar, CA
Society
San Diego, CA
Society
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Moses
Person
Christ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The New Church#Volunteers#El Camino Real#Cross#Mikaelian#Consecration Weekend#Parish Priest
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Priest
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
Del Mar Times

Del Mar Times

Del Mar, CA
57
Followers
460
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

Community news and features about Del Mar, in coastal northern San Diego County.

 https://www.delmartimes.net/

Comments / 0

Community Policy