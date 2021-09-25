CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuchel confirms ‘very painful’ Reece James ankle injury

By David Pasztor
SB Nation
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChelsea suffered a first defeat of the season on Saturday at Stamford Bridge, and we also suffered a casualty, when Reece James was forced off with an injury in the first-half. He was replaced by Thiago Silva, with César Azpilicueta deputizing at wing-back from then on, and Andreas Christensen sliding wide right in the back three. The defense didn’t miss a beat, but James’ attacking impetus was perhaps missed later on in the game.

weaintgotnohistory.sbnation.com

