Tuchel confirms ‘very painful’ Reece James ankle injury
Chelsea suffered a first defeat of the season on Saturday at Stamford Bridge, and we also suffered a casualty, when Reece James was forced off with an injury in the first-half. He was replaced by Thiago Silva, with César Azpilicueta deputizing at wing-back from then on, and Andreas Christensen sliding wide right in the back three. The defense didn’t miss a beat, but James’ attacking impetus was perhaps missed later on in the game.weaintgotnohistory.sbnation.com
