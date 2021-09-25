Tuchel confirms ‘very painful’ Reece James ankle injury

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel revealed goalkeeper Edouard Mendy did not feel comfortable playing in the 3-0 Premier League win over Tottenham.The Senegal international missed the London derby victory with a knock he picked up in midweek against Zenit St Petersburg and was replaced by Kepa Arrizabalaga, who kept a clean sheet.Mendy’s omission was a surprise, but Tuchel said he was not right for the game that was decided by second-half goals from Thiago Silva, N’Golo Kante and Antonio Rudiger.“We tried throughout the week and on Saturday in training it was so-so,” the German said.“It comes from the last-minute kick against...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 12 DAYS AGO