Back-to-back results for the Crew helped the belief get stronger at a key time

Basketball has traversed the tight-rope between style and sport with ease since Clyde Walt Frazier took the court. In the last five years, soccer’s rep in the style game has transformed from cultish kit collectors to sold-out on-pitch collabs. Even the more conservative sport of tennis has gotten in on the fashion crossover act in recent years, and its popularity on and off the court is reaping the benefits. This is somewhat down to the faces that represent the sports, which opens it to new avenues of opportunity, equality, representation, and revenue. A lot can be said for what the Jordans/Beckhams/Williams have done for those respective sports. More recently, the LeBrons, Osakas, and Rashfords of this world have opened the sports up even more, taking them beyond style and having a real impact on the culture surrounding them. On the other side of the courts and pitches, it's the communities, creatives, and brands that collaborate with the sports that help to push them.

TENNIS ・ 3 DAYS AGO