NHL

Sabres Mair is back developing players

By Paul Hamilton
audacy.com
 7 days ago

Buffalo, NY (WGR 550) – Last season, Adam Mair went from being in Sabres Player Development to being an assistant coach with the Rochester Americans. This year he's back as director of player development. Mair said he did like coaching, but this is his passion, "I really did enjoy coaching, it was a great experience, but I had spent five years in player development and it's something that I'm passionate about, I love helping young players, I love watching them grow and being a part of their success, so it felt like a natural fit."

Nathan Paetsch
Adam Mair
