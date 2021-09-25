CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colts' Xavier Rhodes set to make 2021 debut

By Kevin Hickey
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 7 days ago
Indianapolis Colts cornerback Xavier Rhodes is set to make his 2021 debut on Sunday when the team travels south to Nashville for a Week 3 bout against the Tennessee Titans.

Rhodes missed the first two games of the season due to a calf injury and practiced for the first time on Thursday. He logged a limited and full practice during the final two days of the week, respectively.

Now, he’s set to make his debut for the 2021 season. The veteran feels ready to get back on the field.

“Yeah, I do. I do feel like it. The last few days were pretty good,” Rhodes told the media Friday. “We’re going to look forward and see how it goes when it comes Sunday.”

Rhodes’ absence has been a big part of the struggles for the Colts’ secondary. They’ve allowed opposing offenses to move the ball at will through the air.

In Week 1, Seattle Seahawks wideout Tyler Lockett went off for a receiving line of 4-100-1 while D.K. Metcalf finished the game 4-60-1. In Week 2, things didn’t get any easier as Cooper Kupp had his way with the secondary going 9-163-2 en route to a Los Angeles Rams victory.

Rhodes chalks up the poor production to miscommunication,

“Yeah, like you said, it’s miscommunication. That’s something that we can come in as a unit, work on those mistakes because we know we’re going to see it again as the week goes by,” Rhodes said. “The past two weeks, it’s probably some of those plays we’re going to see again that Tennessee is going to run. They’re probably going to run those plays now, they probably ran them all week. We’ve just go to look at those plays and try and minimize – try and get them to change and do something new, and stop hurting ourselves.”

It will be interesting to see how much Rhodes is able to impact the secondary with his arrival, but it will be one of the bigger storylines of the game on Sunday.

