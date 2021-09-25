Seahawks QB Russell Wilson appreciates Joe Montana comparison

Before Tom Brady came along and started taking annual trips to the Super Bowl, Joe Montana was considered the greatest quarterback of all time. At least to one generation of young football fans, Montana was the standard by which all other QBs were judged. It appears Seahawks star Russell Wilson was one of them.

Recently, Montana was asked which current quarterback in the NFL most resembles his game. He replied “the guy in Seattle.” When Wilson found the story he lit up on Twitter, thanking Montana for the comparison and sharing that he wore No. 16 in college in his honor.