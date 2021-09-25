CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith: Honored with the Robin Williams Award

By Sonia Gupta
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe children of the late film star Robin Williams presented Will Smith and his family with an award in memory of their father. US actor Will Smith (52, “Gemini Man”) and his family received a special honor: Zelda (31), Cody (28) and Zak Williams (37), the children of the late actor Robin Williams (1951-2014) presented the Robin Williams Legacy of Laughter Award to the famous Hollywood Smith family. This was started by Glenn Close (73) after Williams’ death as part of the non-profit organization “Bring Change to Mind”. Head of the family, Will Smith, got everyone together for a YouTube video to receive the prize virtually – only one member was missing.

