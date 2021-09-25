Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith: Honored with the Robin Williams Award

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. Hollywood actors Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith have been married for nearly 25 years, but as with any relationship, there have been bumps throughout their journey together. In June 2020, it was revealed that Pinkett Smith had an affair with singer August Alsina back in 2016, with Alsina claiming that this had happened with Will Smith’s permission. Over a year later, Smith has discussed how during that stage of their marriage, he and Pinkett Smith had agreed to not be monogamous.

RELATIONSHIPS ・ 5 DAYS AGO