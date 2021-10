Not only the fans can’t get enough of Regé-Jean Page. Netflix also relies on the shooting star and treats him to a heist thriller. Thanks to his role as Duke of Hastings in the first season of “Bridgerton”, Regé-Jean Page (31) became world famous overnight. While he will no longer appear in the second season of the successful format, he seems to remain loyal to the streaming service in a different form. As the US industry website “The Hollywood Reporter” reports, Page is set to become the star of a robbery thriller with an as yet unknown title.

