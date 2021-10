Hunter Van Zant, John Rigas and Nate Prater ran for two touchdowns apiece as Boonton rolled to a 45-14 victory over Wallkill Valley in Hamburg. Van Zant, who ran for a team-best 131 yards on 22 carries, opened the scoring with a 2-yard TD run, followed by a Rigas 2-yard score later on in the first quarter for Boonton (4-0). Boonton, which never trailed, put the game away in the fourth quarter with Van Zant’s 2-yard TD run followed by a 19-yard scamper from Prater.

BOONTON, NJ ・ 3 HOURS AGO